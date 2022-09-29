Contests
Deck fire evacuates West Fargo apartment building

Crews respond to the 2900 block of Bluestem Dr. in West Fargo.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was an alarming late-night for people in a West Fargo apartment building when they evacuated as fire alarms went off.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, crews were called to the building in the 2900 block of Bluestem Dr. for a fire.

Fire officials say when they arrived, there was a fire on one of the decks of the building. The fire was quickly put out and contained within a few minutes, according to authorities.

The property has some smoke and fire damage, but everyone was allowed back inside.

No one was hurt in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

