Carrington Police investigating death of 5-month-old boy

CARRINGTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Carrington Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.

Carrington Ambulance and Carrington Police officers responded to an in-home daycare on Monday, September 26, for a report of an unresponsive five-month-old.

The parents of the boy tell Valley News Live his name is Reed. A GoFundMe page for the family says doctors found two brain bleeds after running tests on the child. Reed was air lifted to Fargo where he died on September 28.

No charges have been filed in the case and no other information is available as this is an ongoing investigation by the Carrington Police Department, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Foster County State’s Attorney.

An account to help the family has also been set up at Bank Forward in Carrington. Checks should be made out to Jesse or Brittany Nelson.

