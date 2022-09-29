Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Carrington Police investigating death of 5-month-old boy

Baby Reed died after being found unresponsive at an in-home daycare in Carrington, ND.
Baby Reed died after being found unresponsive at an in-home daycare in Carrington, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARRINGTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Carrington Police Department is investigating the death of an infant.

Carrington Ambulance and Carrington Police officers responded to an in-home daycare on Monday, September 26, for a report of an unresponsive five-month-old.

The parents of the boy tell Valley News Live his name is Reed. A GoFundMe page for the family says doctors found two brain bleeds after running tests on the child. Reed was air lifted to Fargo where he died on September 28.

No charges have been filed in the case and no other information is available as this is an ongoing investigation by the Carrington Police Department, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Foster County State’s Attorney.

An account to help the family has also been set up at Bank Forward in Carrington. Checks should be made out to Jesse or Brittany Nelson.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detroit Lakes Death Investigation
UPDATE: Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
DL murder-suicide folo- September 28
“I’m sad that I lost my friends.”: Family friend remembers couple identified in murder-suicide
Going through security at Hector Airport
TSA PreCheck is now available for travelers
Vehicle break-in-September 28
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames

Latest News

North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled
Stabbing
Two dead after Fort Totten stabbing, ‘multiple’ other victims
Lissa Yellow Bird-Chase
ACLU of North Dakota files complaint against BIA for alleged assault of Indigenous woman