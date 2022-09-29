Seasonably Warm into the Weekend

TONIGHT - FRIDAY: From morning 40s to near 50s, we warmed into the 60s for most in MN and 70s elsewhere today! There may be a few lingering/passing showers continue to exit east through Lakes Country of MN for this evening. We stay breezy as well this evening. Friday warms up a bit more! We are talking above average temperatures. Expect morning lows again in the 40s to low 50s and afternoon highs to warm into the 60s and 70s with passing clouds. Clouds will slowly increase from west to east. A sprinkle or two along the SD border is possible.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: There is another chance of some showers for the start to our weekend . Lows in the morning Saturday will be in the 40s to near 50, but will warm up to the 60s and low 70s for the afternoon. Expect a few showers and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach into the low 70s and upper 60s again Sunday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Again, a shower or two is possible, but not a day-ruiner!

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The warm temps continue into the beginning of next week as Monday will see lows in the 40s and 50s while highs will reach up to the 60s and 70s, and maybe even some 80s in the far south. The rain chance continues with scattered showers. Most look to exit by the afternoon hours. Tuesday morning temperatures drop into the 40s for most with a few low 50s. Expect afternoon 60s Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: We clear out for Wednesday as high pressure slowly begins to overtake the region into Thursday. Morning lows Wednesday will be in the 30s to mid 40s. For the afternoon, we will be seasonal but cooler than the past week or so! High will be in the 60s for most with a few 50s. As high pressure really settles over us Thursday, we can expect a crisp morning with lows falling into the 20s and 30s. Although sunny, it will remain chilly with afternoon highs only in the 40s to near 50.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: A few passing clouds. Mild day! Low: 52. High: 75.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 50. High: 73.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty shower chance. Low: 51. High: 72.

MONDAY: Warmth continues; chance of showers. Low: 53. High: 71.

TUESDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy. Low: 52. High: 67.

WEDNESDAY: Another cool day - near average. Partly cloudy. Low: 45. High: 64.

THURSDAY: Cool high pressure moves in. Cold morning. Remaining chilly. Low: 34. High: 50.

