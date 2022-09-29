Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say

The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of McGregor.(Gray News, file)
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Five people were killed and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. local time. A member of the Texas Rangers confirmed the number of people who died but did not release the identities of the victims or suspect.

He said in a brief news conference that there had been an officer-involved shooting and a suspect was in police custody.

The suspected shooter was reportedly shot by McGregor police and taken to the hospital, according to an unnamed official.

A construction worker in the area said he witnessed a wounded person lying on the ground and a man firing rounds at another person moments before police arrived in the neighborhood.

The McGregor school district briefly locked down its schools and canceled classes and events for the day. It also said grief counselors would be available.

The town of about 5,200 is located approximately 18 miles southwest of Waco.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detroit Lakes Death Investigation
UPDATE: Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
DL murder-suicide folo- September 28
“I’m sad that I lost my friends.”: Family friend remembers couple identified in murder-suicide
Going through security at Hector Airport
TSA PreCheck is now available for travelers
Vehicle break-in-September 28
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames

Latest News

The disorderly fan punches one of the ushers in the face, which leads to a struggle between the...
GRAPHIC: Disorderly baseball fan punches, bites usher at MLB game
The Hubble and James Webb telescopes recorded images of NASA's recent asteroid mission.
Space telescopes capture asteroid slam with striking clarity
Baby Reed died after being found unresponsive at an in-home daycare in Carrington, ND.
Carrington Police investigating death of 5-month-old boy
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in...
Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian