Well-known East Grand Forks diner closed

File photo of Joe's Diner in East Grand Forks.
File photo of Joe's Diner in East Grand Forks.(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A well-known East Grand Forks Diner that made the news for several different reasons is now closed.

Joe’s Diner posted on Facebook saying “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the permanent closure of all Joe’s Diner locations as well as The Wake ‘N Bak’n Cafe when we close this evening.” This evening refers to Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The post goes on to say, “We have tried so, so, so very hard to make it work, but with this economy of rising costs, families hardly being able to make ends meet, supply chain issues, as well as the boldness of the social media keyboard warriors, we had a decision to make...”

Joe’s Diner previously had a run-in with Minnesota authorities during the height of COVID-19 restrictions when bars and restaurants were ordered to shut down and do take-out only. Joe’s Diner opened for a brief time and found themselves facing potential license suspensions from that decision. According to previous VNL reporting, the owner and the state came to an agreement and the diner closed for in-person service.

The same diner was also where an act of kindness led to recognition from the community. in November of 2021, the owner of the diner paid for a hotel room for a homeless person who didn’t have a place to sleep.

In the Facebook post about the closing, the owner goes on to thank the customers who “stood up for us, and who always made our diner feel like home.”

As of this writing, the post has garnered 500+ reactions and 126 comments.

