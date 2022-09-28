U.S. Bank Stadium will host big NFL matchup if Tampa Bay can’t due to hurricane

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE11/Valley News Live) — As Hurricane Ian collides with the western coast of Florida, at least one NFL insider says if a Sunday night matchup can’t be played in Tampa Bay it will unfold thousands of miles to the north in Minneapolis.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on Wednesday that NFL executive Jeff Miller told reporters on a conference call there has been no change to the scheduled game between the Bucs and Chiefs. Rapoport says the league is in discussions with Florida authorities, but added if Hurricane Ian does force a change in venue, the game will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Thread: If the Bucs are unable to host the Chiefs on Sunday due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, the NFL is unlikely to use Miami as the new game site even though Dolphins aren’t using the stadium, per league sources. The Bucs would instead be on the move again… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 26, 2022

Earlier reports from multiple sources had indicated Minnesota was a candidate to host along with New Orleans, but Miller’s conference call makes it definitive that U.S. Bank Stadium is the alternative host.

There won’t be a scheduling conflict as the Minnesota Vikings will be in London Sunday taking on the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Hurricane Ian has already interrupted the Bucs’ weekly routine. The team left Tuesday to use the Miami Dolphins facility for the week.

A question many people are asking is “Why don’t they just move the game to Miami, since they’re already practicing there?”

ESPN’s NFL reporter Jeff Darlington cited league sources as saying that if the game has to be moved, the Bucs and Chiefs would play at a neutral site in the Midwest.

Darlington explained that if Tampa is hit hard by the hurricane, the NFL doesn’t want to risk using state resources to host a game when they could be better used to help in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Plans remain fluid as organizers wait to see what Hurricane Ian’s impact will be when it reaches Florida.

On Monday, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady addressed the issue on his podcast, saying, “It’s suited for all of us to stay adapted to the situation. I don’t think anyone is really prepared for this. I know I’ve been preparing all morning trying to get my stuff outside and put it inside. Try to get all the stuff in the ground level up a little bit higher up right here on the bay.

“They’re talking about pretty high storm surges and it’s a scary thing, I will say that. It’s a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.