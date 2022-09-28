Fargo school leaders consider consolidating 3 northside elementary schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Fargo School Board Tuesday approved an updated facility plan, which includes the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools.

The plan would combine Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Madison Elementary schools into a new building. Horace Mann and Roosevelt have shared the same campus since 2008.

School leaders review the plan annually to help prevent overcrowding. They typically look into the costs for repairing versus replacing. Although the plan was approved Tuesday, school leaders say nothing is set in stone.

School leaders also plan to seek a new elementary, middle and high school in south Fargo in the next 10 years. The next steps are to meet with real estate agents and lawyers to purchase land, which will likely be located west of I-29.

(ORIGINAL): The Fargo School Board is eyeing a new middle and high school.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, they approved the first reading of a 10-year-long range facilities plan.

It all centers around the area near Davies High School and Bennett Elementary, which is projecting increased enrollment and is already set to exceed enrollment targets in the next five years.

The idea it to build a new high school west of Interstate 29 and a new middle school to feed into Davies.

