Tow truck driver charged in fatal I-94 crash pleads not guilty

NEAR TOWER CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mario Butler, who is being charged for a crash on I-94 that left one person dead, has pleaded not guilty.

He is charged with reckless endangerment, Driving under suspension, and Driving without liability insurance.

Butler, 43, is accused of abandoning a flatbed tow truck on I-94 after the vehicle began experiencing mechanical issues.

43-year-old Tim Hagerott crashed into the tow truck, and the impact killed his wife.

Hagerott, as well as his 14 and 9-year-old daughters were severely hurt in the crash

