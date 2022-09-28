South Wind Keeps us Warmer Tonight

TONIGHT - FRIDAY: Thanks to the southerly breeze we have across the region, temperatures will be much more at bay overnight. In fact, many of us will see morning temperatures that are above average! From morning 40s to near 50s, we are in store for a mild - above average - day. Afternoon highs warm into the 60s and 70s and we keep the south breeze all day with a few passing clouds. There may be a few passing showers for folks in the southern Red River Valley and points east into Lakes Country of MN. Friday warms up a bit more! Expect morning lows again in the 40s to low 50s and afternoon highs to warm into the 70s for most under mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: There is another chance of some showers for the start to our weekend with the breezy winds as well. Lows in the morning Saturday will be the 40s to near 50, but will warm up to the 60s and low 70s for the afternoon. Temperatures reach into the low 70s and upper 60s again Sunday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The warm temps continue into the beginning of next week as Monday will see lows in the 40s and 50s while highs will reach up to the 60s and 70s, and maybe even some 80s in the far south. The rain chance returns with scattered showers. Most look to exit by the afternoon hours. Tuesday morning temperatures drop into the 40s for most as high pressure begins to move into the region. Along with that high pressure we can expect sunny skies but also slightly cooler high temps. Expect afternoon 60s Tuesday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Breezy with a few clouds. Low: 50. High: 71.

FRIDAY: A few clouds. Mild day! Low: 52. High: 75.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers with breezy winds. Low: 50. High: 73.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 51. High: 72.

MONDAY: Warmth continues; chance of a few showers. Low: 53. High: 74.

TUESDAY: Cooler high pressure moves in. Chance of showers. Low: 49. High: 67.

WEDNESDAY: Another cool day - near average. Partly cloudy. Low: 45. High: 64.

