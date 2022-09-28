North Dakotans evacuating and rushing to aid in Florida for hurricane Ian

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s usually a safe bet up north that the only extreme weather you’ll have to worry about are blizzards and flooding. However, one former North Dakota resident has found himself in the crosshairs of hurricane Ian.

Bruce Asbury, who now lives in Sarasota, Florida, south of Tampa, described on Tuesday what he saw before the storm in a town that usually never sees hurricanes.

Asbury stated, “130 mile an hour winds they say. I learned to deal with high wind during all those years that I lived in North Dakota. A very good friend of mine that owns a bar and restaurant downtown has had his place completely boarded up. It’s a nightmare on interstates out of town so I just decided to stay home and watch my palm trees blow down on my house.”

As conditions changed, so did Asbury’s plans as he was no longer available and was occupied on evacuating to get to safety from the storm.

Luckily for Asbury and others, help is on the way from up north. Volunteers from the Fargo Red Cross left Tuesday and are on their way to provide aid to those affected by hurricane Ian.

“We’re just expecting to see a big mess when we get there,” said Paul Henke, a volunteer with American Red Cross.

Henke’s partner on the road, Patty Lindholm, added, “Our role, in particular, is going to be feeding people. We’re going to be providing hot meals.”

Without any stops, it’s a 26 hour drive from Fargo, and they say they can’t wait to get to get there to help.

“We feel for all those people, we hope most of them have evacuated but for those that are stuck or remain, we are going to be there. Help will be on the way,” concluded Lindholm.

