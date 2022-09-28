Contests
A new robot to assist surgeons on knee procedures

ROSA
ROSA(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new technological advancement has entered the operation rooms at Essentia Health.

ROSA is a robotic surgical assistant knee system at Essentia Health.

The robot assists specially trained surgeons to carry out the most precise knee-replacement procedures.

The ROSA knee system uses data collected before and during surgery to tell surgeons about details on the patient’s unique anatomy that may affect the implant fit. This way, the surgeon can plan for and carry out personalized surgery.

Two specially trained orthopedic surgeons, Sam Lindemeier and Roxanne Keene said Essentia has implemented ROSA since July and has seen beneficial and efficient outcomes, along with positive feedback.

Doctor Lindemeier said anyone who is in need of knee-replacement surgery is qualified to use ROSA in the operation.

