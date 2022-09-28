Contests
Motorcyclist injured on I-94 near Valley City

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 72-year-old motorcyclist was hurt Wednesday afternoon during a crash on I-94 near Valley City.

Authorities say the motorcycle’s back tire went flat causing the rider to slow down to get onto the shoulder.

The rider then lost control of the motorcycle before it landed on its side.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

