Motorcyclist injured on I-94 near Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 72-year-old motorcyclist was hurt Wednesday afternoon during a crash on I-94 near Valley City.

Authorities say the motorcycle’s back tire went flat causing the rider to slow down to get onto the shoulder.

The rider then lost control of the motorcycle before it landed on its side.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

