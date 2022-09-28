Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with property damage, arson

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dilworth man is facing two felony charges for allegedly vandalizing a restaurant in Moorhead. Chad Mitchell Peterson is charged with first degree property damage and 2nd degree arson.

Court documents say Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to Boulder Taphouse just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, after an employee arrived to work and saw that windows of the restaurant had been broken. The employee also discovered remnants of a fire in a pile of laundry and said laundry bags were still smoldering.

Officials say it appeared landscaping rocks had been used to break the windows. The fire caused damage to the door of the building. Boulder Taphouse is located on a frontage road along Highway 10, just east of the Target in Moorhead.

Court documents state the manager of the restaurant said she suspected a disgruntled former employee, identified as Chad Peterson, had been making harassing and threatening calls to the restaurant. During one phone call, Peterson allegedly threatened to burn the restaurant down.

There was an unrelated call for service the night before involving Peterson that put him in the area of the restaurant, according to court documents. Officers say Peterson admitted to breaking the windows but denied starting the fire.

The manager at Boulder Taphouse says it will cost at least $1,000 to repair the damage.

Peterson made his initial court appearance in Clay County Court on Wednesday, September 28. He is due back in court on October 20.

