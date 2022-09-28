Fargo School Board approves 2022-2023 budget

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board unanimously approved the final budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

The plan, discussed during Tuesday night’s board meeting, essentially fine tunes the budget the board approved in June.

You could read that budget here: https://www.fargo.k12.nd.us/cms/lib/ND01911460/Centricity/domain/121/meetings2022/6-28-22/130_2022-23_Preliminary_Budgets.pdf

And you can watch the entire school board meeting here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aZxwrqRUW0

