Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Fargo School Board approves 2022-2023 budget

Fargo Public Schools
Fargo Public Schools(Fargo Public Schools)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo School Board unanimously approved the final budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

The plan, discussed during Tuesday night’s board meeting, essentially fine tunes the budget the board approved in June.

You could read that budget here: https://www.fargo.k12.nd.us/cms/lib/ND01911460/Centricity/domain/121/meetings2022/6-28-22/130_2022-23_Preliminary_Budgets.pdf

And you can watch the entire school board meeting here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aZxwrqRUW0

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Two people ejected, several hurt in rollover crash
WE fest 2022
WE FEST announces 2023 headliners
Teen boy rushed to hospital following northern Minnesota rollover
Moorhead dad warns drivers to slow down, after daughter struck by car
Leonard Bus goes into river
UPDATE: School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard

Latest News

West Winds Apt. fire
Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire
6:00pm News September 27 - Part 1
6:00pm News September 27 - Part 1
6:00pm Weather - September 27
6:00pm Weather - September 27
West Winds Apt. fire
VNL @ 6: Family still reeling after losing everything in S. Fargo apartment fire