Fargo Public School staff to receive $1,500 retention bonuses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Staff at Fargo Public Schools are getting a little boost for their their hard work over the last couple of years. The Fargo School Board approved retention bonuses for eligible employees at their meeting on Tuesday, September 27.

Administrators say the district utilizes federal funding under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) toward improving the educational outcomes of students, and research shows that retention of staff plays an important role in student success.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, Fargo Public Schools’ employees have gone above and beyond to support our students, learning, and the community. We ask a lot from our employees in a normal year, and the past years have been extremely difficult on everyone. We are thankful for those employees who have continued to work for the District by providing education, support services, meals, and clean buildings,” the school board memo said.

The planning committee reviewed an employee retention pay plan based on continued, active employment within the district. Eligible employees will receive $1,500 over two installments. The first payment of $750 will be received in December 2022 and the second will be in May 2023.

If you were/are actively employed on: And you remain an active employee on: You will receive payment in the amount of: You will receive payment no later than: 5/26/2022 11/30/2022 $750.00 12/30/2022 11/30/2022 4/30/2023 $750.00 5/31/2023

The school board says the bonuses will be given to certified staff and teachers, classified hourly support staff, professional support staff and administrators. Long-term substitutes will receive the payments if they are in the same position for 20 or more days, or have signed a contract to work all 175 days during the school year.

Temporary staff such as substitutes, coaches, and other staff who do not have a regular work schedule are not eligible for the bonuses.

The West Fargo School board recently approved one-time retention stipends for staff in their district.

Related Links View retention bonus plan here

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.