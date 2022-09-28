Authorities searching for alleged burglars in Cavalier County, ND

MUNICH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Cavalier County are searching for two men allegedly involved in a string of burglaries.

The Sheriff’s Department says the crimes happened around the Munich area, and surveillance photos caught these two (pictured above) in the act.

If you have any information on the burglaries or the two men in question, call the Cavalier County Sheriff’s Dept. at 701-256-2555.

