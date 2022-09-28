Contests
Authorities searching for alleged burglars in Cavalier County, ND

Authorities are searching for these two men in connection to a string or burglaries.
Authorities are searching for these two men in connection to a string or burglaries.(Cavalier County, ND Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MUNICH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Cavalier County are searching for two men allegedly involved in a string of burglaries.

The Sheriff’s Department says the crimes happened around the Munich area, and surveillance photos caught these two (pictured above) in the act.

If you have any information on the burglaries or the two men in question, call the Cavalier County Sheriff’s Dept. at 701-256-2555.

