AG’s cost overrun highlights Bismarck lawmaker

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this year, we discovered the Attorney General’s office had run up a bill of more than $1.8 million under Wayne Stenehjem. The State Auditor’s office conducted an investigation into the cost overrun at the request of the Legislature, and Tuesday, they presented their findings.

This building is the focus of the State Auditor’s report which discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in “questioned costs” — or improper charges — associated with the $1.8 million cost overrun by the Attorney General’s office.

“The end result for the Attorney General’s office: the building space. In short, the office has 2,600 square feet less than their prior office spaces they rented. But their out-of-pocket costs on a monthly basis is more. They’re locked into this current lease for 10 years,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion.

One of the concerns raised by the auditor’s office was the role played by Bismarck Representative Jason Dockter, who approached the AG’s office several years ago to discuss leasing at the building he planned to purchase.

“This was the first time that a lease was signed prior to an owner actually obtaining financing,” said John Boyle, director of facility management.

After securing the lease, Frontier Contracting, which is co-owned by Dockter, was found to have questionable costs by charging for services already provided by other subcontractors, or by providing vague invoices for services and materials provided according to the auditor’s report. But Representative Dockter says there was nothing about his behavior.

“I’ve always said I’m a taxpayer first. I do have a problem if these leases are a lot higher than what the market value is. And this current lease that the Attorney General has is at market value,” said Representative Dockter.

Representative Dockter and Frontier Contracting plan to compile a report of their own they believe will demonstrate no wrongdoing.

The Legislature turned the report over to the Attorney General’s office to conduct an investigation, and AG Drew Wrigley says he’ll find an independent agency to investigate.

