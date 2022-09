DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One of the biggest country music festivals in the nation announced its 2023 headliner lineup.

WE FEST says Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown and Brothers Osborne are taking the main stage.

The music and camping festival will run Aug. 3-5 in 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.