Two arrested following drug bust where fentanyl was found

WILLMAR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and woman are in jail and facing potential charges following a drug bust where fentanyl was found.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says on Monday, Sept. 26 authorities raided a home in Willmar, MN and found drugs, a gun and cash.

Authorities found 625 fake Oxycodone M30 pills which tested positive for fentanyl next to a loaded handgun.

Police say a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are in jail for the bust. Their identity was not released.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.