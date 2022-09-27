Contests
Two arrested following drug bust where fentanyl was found

(KTTC)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLMAR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and woman are in jail and facing potential charges following a drug bust where fentanyl was found.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says on Monday, Sept. 26 authorities raided a home in Willmar, MN and found drugs, a gun and cash.

Authorities found 625 fake Oxycodone M30 pills which tested positive for fentanyl next to a loaded handgun.

Police say a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are in jail for the bust. Their identity was not released.

