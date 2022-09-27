TSA PreCheck is now available for travelers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport is inviting travelers to enroll in the popular TSA PreCheck expedited screening program.

The program identifies low risk travelers and creates a more efficient way to go through airport security.

With the PreCheck, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

To enroll you can visit their website. Travelers have until September 30 to enroll.

