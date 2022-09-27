Teen boy rushed to hospital following northern Minnesota rollover

NEAR ROSEAU, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A teenage boy is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol says on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 1:45 a.m. the teen was driving west on Hwy. 11 when his vehicle left the road and rolled several times.

The crash report says the 16-year-old was taken to the Roseau hospital, it does not specify his injuries.

Authorities say the teen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No one else was in the vehicle.

