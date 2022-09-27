Teen boy rushed to hospital following northern Minnesota rollover
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEAR ROSEAU, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A teenage boy is recovering from injuries following a single-vehicle rollover.
The Minnesota State Patrol says on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 1:45 a.m. the teen was driving west on Hwy. 11 when his vehicle left the road and rolled several times.
The crash report says the 16-year-old was taken to the Roseau hospital, it does not specify his injuries.
Authorities say the teen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
No one else was in the vehicle.
