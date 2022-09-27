Ordeals like Friday’s bus crash could have lasting impacts on a child’s mental health

RURAL LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) -It’s been 3 days and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office still doesn’t know what caused the bus with seven students onboard to crash.

The crash resulted in two students being thrown from the bus.

While they’re all expected to be ok, the ordeal could leave a lasting impact on the students.

Something so traumatic could really leave a child feeling uneasy.

“It was probably really scary, their brain might have felt overwhelmed by what was happening,” said Jeana Scheffler, the director of clinical services at Prairie St. John.

Experiencing this kind of ordeal could also influence a child to avoid the situation including not wanting to ride a bus in the future.

“Any time we experience something that negative and that profound, we could see a child would be wanting, that it didn’t happen to them again,” Scheffler said.

What should parents look for if they feel their child is struggling with this kind of trauma?

“I would say if your child is withdrawing from family and friends, their daily activities, and if they seem a little bit more irritable, having difficulty sleeping, having difficulty doing things they normally enjoy,” said Scheffler.

Mental health experts say this is how you can help your child handle those struggles.

“Always let your child take the lead because you don’t necessarily what they’re thinking about or how they are processing. Wait for your child to ask you questions.” Scheffler said. ”Help your child focus back on the here and now and what is currently taking place, helping understand that today can be a good day and the days going forward can be good days as well and those events aren’t going to be happening every day.”

Experts also recommend having your child participate in activities they enjoy to help change their focus.

The driver, who was also hurt during this crash, has not been ticketed.

