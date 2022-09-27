Moorhead school leaders discuss policy changes surrounding school lunch

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Moorhead are speaking out against proposed changes to school lunches.

A proposed policy change would allow school meal debt to be sent to collections in Moorhead Schools. Other changes center around what to do if a student doesn’t have enough funds in their account.

A number of board members and the superintendent agree, it’s a touchy subject.

“I think about all of the conversation about youth mental health and the way that this kind of a policy could play into exacerbating those kinds of issues,” Moorhead resident Noelle Harden said. “I also think that this step is out of touch with where we’re going in the country, as far as feeding students. There’s been a lot of work around that at the state level.”

The rule change will be brought up again at the next board meeting in two weeks.

