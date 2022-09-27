Moorhead City Council approves special assessments for people living near new underpass

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead City Council held a public hearing to decide on a solution to fund the remaining cost of the underpass project at SE Main Avenue and 20th/21st Street. After years of construction, the underpass opened in July.

At the meeting on Monday, September 26, city council members approved a special assessment for people living near the new underpass. The final project cost was $76,500,000 and the city has a $7.5 million bond to cover. 80% of the remaining amount will be paid for city-wide through a general tax levy, but the other 20%, or approximately $1.5 million, will come through special assessments out of the project district.

City leaders say they tried to make the assessment area as big as possible to spread out the cost of the special assessments. Anyone with 1 acre or less of land will pay $439.60 in specials, which is about $46 for the first year. Residents with 1.01 to 5 acres will pay $659.40 and anyone on more than 5 acres will pay $863.77. The payments are spread over 20 years and will be collected with property taxes starting in January 2023.

At Monday’s city council meeting, several Moorhead residents who will be paying the special assessments spoke during the public comment period. One man said he agrees with the project and its benefits, but was hoping the special assessment district could be larger to decrease the cost for each taxpayer.

“My only objection is the boundaries,” he said. “It seems to me that if each individual has to pay $430 a year why couldn’t you just expand the base out and double that, get it down to $200 or $150 a year? Why not expand it about five to ten blocks further out, double the area and half of the pay.”

City officials explained that, legally, they have to use the district that was authorized at the time they ordered the improvement in 2018.

A woman who has lived in Moorhead for 55 years was calling for everyone in the city to pay special assessments for this underpass project and others in the future.

“I think the city needs to do a city-wide assessment on this other underpass so it’s fair for everybody, because guess what these projects are for every citizen of this city,” she said.

City officials said special assessments cannot be city-wide without holding an election. Adding, the “special” benefit is that properties nearer to the project receive more benefit. They reiterated that the entire city will pay 80% of the remaining project cost through the general tax levy and those living in the special assessment district will cover 20%.

The City of Moorhead and Minnesota Department of Transportation are also working on a proposed 11th Street underpass project. The two entities say they are hoping to fully fund the project without the use of area-wide special assessments. The city has allocated more than $6,325,000 in federal grants and MSA funds toward its share of the project cost and say they are pursuing every possible resource to reduce the city cost-share to avoid special assessments.

