Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend.

Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.

For the Juniper family, it was a normal, lazy Sunday in their second-floor unit they’ve called home for almost a decade; That is until about 3 p.m. rolled around.

“We were smelling something hot and we couldn’t figure out what it was, so my son looked out his window and it looked like a sand storm,” Miana Juniper said.

And when they investigated further: “It was smoke and flames.”

The blaze was burning through their balcony when the family grabbed their dog and pet lizard and ran outside.

“It broke my heart,” she said.

Juniper says her family watched in horror as 20 years of memories were turned to ash as firefighters were unable to save their unit from total destruction.

“Pretty much everything is gone. We really have nothing left to get back,” Juniper said.

She says while the loss is devastating, she’s just thankful her family and neighbors were able to escape before it was too late. She says she hopes her story encourages everyone to make sure smoke detectors are working and to go over fire safety plans with your family ‘because you never know.’

The Juniper family says they’re still searching for a new place to call home and are staying with family members for the time being. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family get back on their feet which you can find by clicking here. A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.

