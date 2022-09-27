Contests
Community comes together to honor teen killed in hit-and-run

Loved ones said goodbye to 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson Monday.
By Kortney Lockey and Kellin Harmon
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CARRINGTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The tragic loss in a family is a heavy feeling. One that reverberates through smaller communities.

That loss was felt in Carrington, where a funeral was held for 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, who was killed after a hit and run on Sept. 18.

The small towns of Foster and Eddy County didn’t just lose a member of their community, they lost a classmate, a friend and son.

however the Ellingson’s aren’t going through it alone. Their communities have been there, raising funds even with multiple New Rockford bars donating their proceeds and help from the Autocross where Ellingson was set to reace.

“It’s amazing how fast people get together here,” Sierra Hillius says. “The community’s support when you put out there that a family is in need, everybody comes together so fast regardless if they appreciate the family, like the family, even know them. When it’s somebody in need, everybody really comes together to do the most they can.”

While members of the community did not speak, their actions did. From emotional outreach, to helping with funeral costs, to packing the streets of Carrington to pay their final respects.

The support shown to Ellingson and his family illustrates what community can be.

