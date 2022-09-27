Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Chronic sleep deprivation may hurt immune system, study says

FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers have some bad news for those not getting enough sleep.

According to a new study, it not only leaves them exhausted, but it also puts their health at risk.

The study showed chronic sleep deprivation made the immune system go into overdrive, causing too much inflammation.

The body needs a certain amount of inflammation to fight infections and heal wounds, but too much can raise the risk of autoimmune disorders and chronic diseases like heart disease.

The study was done at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and was published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

Researchers said it supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.

A good reminder not to sleep on sleep and make time to get seven to eight hours a night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Two people ejected, several hurt in rollover crash
Moorhead dad warns drivers to slow down, after daughter struck by car
18-year-old seriously hurt in Sunday morning crash
APARTMENT FIRE
Update: More than 2 dozen apartment units damaged in fire; Several residents displaced
Crews respond to the fire in the 3100 block of 32nd St. S.
Car seriously damaged following fire

Latest News

A minister officiating a wedding in Kentucky took a plunge that is getting a lot of attention...
Minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
Going through security at Hector Airport
TSA PreCheck is now available for travelers
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers boss
The Appels stand with their Halloween display of a levitating Max from "Stranger Things."
WHOA: ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display has character levitating in mid-air
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba; Florida braces for Cat 4 damage