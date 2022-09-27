Frost & Freeze Concern Tonight

TONIGHT- WEDNESDAY MORNING: A cool, crisp fall day continues into this evening with mostly clear conditions. Widespread frost returns with chilly morning temperatures again on Wednesday. Expect widespread temperatures in the 30s. North-central MN could drop as low as the mid-20s!

FROST ADVISORY/FREEZE WARNING: Pembina County down through Ransom and Sargent counties in ND and points east into western MN (Marshall county and south to Grant county) along with Marshall and Roberts counties in SD are under a FROST ADVISORY. From Roseau county down through Wadena and eastern Otter Tail counties in MN are under a FREEZE WARNING. Make sure to pick all of those ripe garden veggies and cover up/bring in all sensitive vegetation.

WEDNESDAY: After a very crisp and frosty morning, expect increasing clouds and our wind to take on a southerly component by mid morning and start warming things up rather quickly. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s for some with those breezy south winds. All-in-all, a nice fall day!

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: There will be a bit more of a warm up on Thursday with 60s and 70s for most. It is looking to be a breezy day as well with perhaps a sprinkle or two. Lows in the morning will be in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will gather on Friday which will result in an overcast sky by late in the day. Things look dry for the moment, so it will just be a cloudy Fall day. Temps look to remain on the warmer side of things with lows in the 60s and 70s, while lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: There is another chance of some showers for the start to our weekend with the breezy winds as well. Lows in the morning Saturday will be the 40s to near 50, but will warm up to the 60s and low 70s for the afternoon. Temperatures reach into the low 70s and upper 60s again Sunday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The warm temps continue into the beginning of next week as Monday will see lows in the 40s and 50s while highs will reach up to the 60s and 70s, and maybe even some 80s in the far south. The rain chance returns with scattered showers. Most look to exit by the afternoon hours. Tuesday morning temperatures drop into the 40s for most as high pressure begins to move into the region. Along with that high pressure we can expect sunny skies but also slightly cooler high temps. Expect afternoon 60s Tuesday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Clear and frosty morning. Increasing breeze and a few PM clouds. Low: 32. High: 65.

THURSDAY: Breezy with a few clouds. Low: 50. High: 73

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Mild day. Low: 52. High: 75.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers with breezy winds. Low: 50 High: 73.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 52. High: 72.

MONDAY: Warmth continues; chance of a few showers. Low: 53. High: 74.

TUESDAY: Cooler high pressure moves in. Sunny. Low: 49. High: 70.

