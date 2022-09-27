Contests
Airport Authority looking for feedback on Hector terminal expansion plans

Option for Hector International Airport terminal expansion
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Municipal Airport Authority is hosting a public open house in hopes of getting feedback on plans to expand the terminal at Hector International Airport in Fargo.

A brief presentation will begin at noon and again at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, at the Airport Authority boardroom located on the second floor of the airport next to the gift shop.

The open house is an opportunity for people to learn about the airport’s ongoing Terminal Area Study (TAS) which was initiated in January 2022. Airport officials are working to find a functional and financially feasible terminal concept that expands the existing terminal to keep up with the growing passenger demand.

The open house will be an opportunity for the public to learn about proposed plans, ask questions and provide feedback. Comments and suggestions received during the open house will be evaluated by the project team and incorporated into the study as appropriate.

Attendees should park in the short-term parking lot on the south side of Hector International Airport’s Terminal Building and bring their ticket stub to the meeting. Ticket stubs will be validated for free parking upon leaving the lot.

Learn more about the project here

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

