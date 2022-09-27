Affiliates of B.o.B identified as those injured in Grand Forks crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are identifying those involved in a crash that sent several people to the hospital in Grand Forks. It happened in the early morning hours on Monday, September 26.

Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle. The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched for a single-vehicle crash at 3400 Demers Avenue.

They discovered the vehicle was traveling West on Demers when it left the road and hit the median. It traveled a short distance on the grass median before overturning onto Demers Ave.

Grand Forks Police say the driver of the vehicle was 32-year-old Starsha Swift from Grand Forks.

The six passengers in the vehicle were:

24-year-old Sherwood Daymond from Tampa, FL

33-year-old Corey Reeves from Lithonia, GA

32-year-old Lanauze Hollis from Lithonia, GA

28-year-old Alexander Kendrick from Columbus, GA

35-year-old Demetris Smith from Smyma, GA

36-year-old Lebron Remmer

Daymond and Hollis are identified as the two passengers who were ejected from the vehicle. Officers started CPR on both of then upon arrival.

The passengers identified themselves as being affiliated with the B.o.B musical artist who had a concert at the Alerus Center on Sunday, but they were not band members.

Swift was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI refusal, 6 counts of Reckless Endangerment, and Driving Under Suspension.

