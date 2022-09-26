West Fargo Police Department hires first officer from Community Service Officer program

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department has promoted Tyler Todd from Community Service Officer (CSO) to sworn law enforcement officer. Officer Todd began as a CSO in February 2022 and is the first in the program to be hired.

“The CSO program aims to give students hands-on experience in law enforcement while experiencing our department’s culture,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “Officer Todd is an outstanding example of our CSO program at work.”

In 2021, the CSO program changed from one full-time position to multiple part-time positions. This change adapted the position to help criminal justice students, and those interested in law enforcement, to start learning the basics of law enforcement. The goal of the CSO program is to help recruit and retain quality candidates to become officers for the West Fargo Police Department.

The CSOs respond to calls for service, such as vehicle unlocks, animal calls, and parking complaints, freeing up our sworn officers to respond to criminal matters. The West Fargo Police Department currently has 6 part-time CSOs serving the residents of West Fargo.

