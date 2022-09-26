Contests
Two people ejected, several hurt in rollover crash

By Anna Johnson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle that crashed in Grand Forks. The Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched for a single-vehicle crash at 3400 Demers Ave.

They discovered that the vehicle was traveling West on Demers Ave. when it left the road and struck the median. It traveled a short distance on the grass median before overturning onto Demers Ave.

There were seven people in the vehicle and two were ejected; they were taken to Altru (hospital) immediately. The other five occupants were able to get out of the vehicle with assistance. Out of the five occupants, four were eventually transported to Altru with undisclosed injuries. The fifth occupant did not want to be transported. The driver of the vehicle is from Grand Forks, they were arrested for DUI.

Authorities are continuing to investigate this accident.

