Over $9,500 raised by New Rockford bar for a grieving family

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple bars in the New Rockford, ND, area will be donating 100% of their proceeds they collected on Saturday to a grieving family that is dealing the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. The Buck-It’s Bar will donate $9,566 to the Ellingsons.

“We don’t know what they’re going through but we know that they’re going through the worst time of their life,” said Justin McDonald, the owner of Buck-It’s Bar. “We want to show them that we’re thinking about them right now.”

According to McDonald, the Eagle in town also raised over 1600 dollars for the family. On September 18, Cayler was allegedly run over by another individual and died as a result from that. In small communities like New Rockford and McHenry, it’s common for everyone to know each other. Those strong community connections is allowing people from the area to band together for the Ellingson family.

“Something even minor happens around here and it effects everybody, but that’s the beauty of it as well. Everybody is here for each other,” said McDonald. “[CAYLER] would be really proud I believe. He was such a good, bright, young kid that I know he’s looking up there smiling at all of us.”

While some have made speculations into the situation surrounding Cayler’s death, there are others that want to show these communities can be a positive force for a grieving family.

