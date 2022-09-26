Contests
‘Now is the time to keep talking about it’: Over 100 people gather in Grand Forks to spread awareness on suicide prevention

Over 100 people gathered in Grand Forks to raise on mental health and suicide through the TEARS program with Altru.
Over 100 people gathered in Grand Forks to raise on mental health and suicide through the TEARS program with Altru.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - September is suicide prevention month and in Grand Forks, ND, over 100 people gathered to help spread awareness on mental health and suicide. The Medd family, who lost their son Liam to suicide last year, were among those sharing their experiences to help others.

“If any of the roles were reversed I know Liam would be out doing this and I think he would probably put his arms around us and say I am proud of you. I hope we are making him proud.” said Elizabeth Medd, Liam’s mother.

Both Elizabeth and Todd Medd lost their son Liam to suicide and there were no outward signs that led up to it. Liam was a freshman at Fargo-Davies High School. The couple was joined by many people for the TEARS (Together we Educate About the Realities of Suicide) Walk to Remember, Walk to Support.

“Especially with what we are dealing with coming out of the pandemic we are seeing escalation in suicide rates and now is the time to keep talking about it.” said Todd Medd.

More than a hundred people gathered at the Sertoma Park and walked to honor the memory and legacy of those they have lost to suicide. The topic of mental health and suicide prevention has become more prevalent over the years, which for those at TEARS with Altru it is an important step to addressing the issues.

“So if we can catch this early and be aware of our mental health and the mental health of those around us it great helps reduce suicide risk.” said Melanie Neumann of the TEARS initiative.

For those at the walk, the message was about breaking the stigma over mental health and suicide, and helping those in need.

For more information on Liam Medd’s story and the 4-6-3 Foundation, click here.

For resources on suicide prevention in the Fargo-Moorhead area, click here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

