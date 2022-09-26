Contests
A new mural in downtown Grand Forks

A new mural has been painted in downtown Grand Forks.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new mural has been painted in downtown Grand Forks, ND, by the Three Brushketeers. With references to the city’s connection to the military and diverse population, the art is now on display for all to see next to the town square.

”I’ve gone through a lot of emotions. I’ve been sad, I’ve been elated, I’ve been angry. But mostly I just feel really blessed to be able to have done something like this.” said Becca Cruger after getting to the final day of painting.

Cruger worked alongside Senta Grzadzielewski and Jamie Sebby to bring their plan to fruition and add to the art scene in Grand Forks.

