NDSU Homecoming Week begins

By Anna Johnson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University is inviting the community to participate in Homecoming 2022 activities, from Sept. 26 – Oct. 1.

Public Homecoming events:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Noon – 2 p.m.: Homecoming Ice Cream Social and Pep Fest on the lawn near Putnam and Library

Enjoy free ice cream while hearing from campus and community speakers. The program starts at 12:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Serve with the Herd Community service project day

NDSU students will spend thousands of hours giving back to the Fargo-Moorhead community while developing skills that will serve them well in their life and career.

7 p.m.: Bison volleyball vs. University of South Dakota Greenout Game

Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

7 p.m.: Bison volleyball vs. Oral Roberts, Alumni Night

Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse

7:30 p.m.: Homecoming Show and Coronation at Festival Concert Hall

Admission is $10 or free with a current NDSU student ID.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

10 a.m.: Inauguration and State of the University address of NDSU’s 15th President David Cook at Festival Concert Hall

The event will also be available via live stream at //ndsu.edu/president.

5:30 p.m.: Homecoming Parade in Downtown Fargo (beginning on NP Avenue, heading north on Broadway to 4th Avenue North)

6 p.m. Bison soccer vs. St. Thomas at Dacotah Field

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Tailgating for the Homecoming football game at the FargoDome

10 a.m.: Bison volleyball vs. Kansas City at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse

1 p.m. Bison football vs. Youngstown State at the FargoDome

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

1 p.m. Bison soccer vs. Western Illinois, Jr. Bison Club Day at Dacotah Field

More information can be found on the NDSU Homecoming website.

