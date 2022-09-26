NDSU Homecoming Week begins
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University is inviting the community to participate in Homecoming 2022 activities, from Sept. 26 – Oct. 1.
Public Homecoming events:
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Noon – 2 p.m.: Homecoming Ice Cream Social and Pep Fest on the lawn near Putnam and Library
Enjoy free ice cream while hearing from campus and community speakers. The program starts at 12:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: Serve with the Herd Community service project day
NDSU students will spend thousands of hours giving back to the Fargo-Moorhead community while developing skills that will serve them well in their life and career.
7 p.m.: Bison volleyball vs. University of South Dakota Greenout Game
Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
7 p.m.: Bison volleyball vs. Oral Roberts, Alumni Night
Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse
7:30 p.m.: Homecoming Show and Coronation at Festival Concert Hall
Admission is $10 or free with a current NDSU student ID.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
10 a.m.: Inauguration and State of the University address of NDSU’s 15th President David Cook at Festival Concert Hall
The event will also be available via live stream at //ndsu.edu/president.
5:30 p.m.: Homecoming Parade in Downtown Fargo (beginning on NP Avenue, heading north on Broadway to 4th Avenue North)
6 p.m. Bison soccer vs. St. Thomas at Dacotah Field
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Tailgating for the Homecoming football game at the FargoDome
10 a.m.: Bison volleyball vs. Kansas City at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse
1 p.m. Bison football vs. Youngstown State at the FargoDome
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
1 p.m. Bison soccer vs. Western Illinois, Jr. Bison Club Day at Dacotah Field
More information can be found on the NDSU Homecoming website.
