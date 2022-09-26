Contests
Get ahead of flu season

Valley Today KVLY - Flu vaccine clinic at Sanford Health
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health is now offering the seasonal flu vaccination at all Fargo Sanford primary care clinics.

Sanford nurse Enima Husejnovic said people should get the vaccine in order to keep themselves and their community healthy.

It is recommended everyone 6 months or older, along with the immunocompromised should get the flu vaccine. The COVID-19 booster is also available with the influenza vaccine.

The flu vaccine clinics are held every Saturday until October 29 from 9 am to 12 pm.

Appointment is recommended but walk-ins are accepted.

To make an appointment you can schedule through Sanford MyChart or call 701-234-8830. For more information you can visit the Sanford website.

