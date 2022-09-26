Former West Fargo teacher pleads guilty to possessing child porn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A former West Fargo teacher has pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child porn. Ronald Thompson changed his plea to guilty on Monday morning.

Court documents show Thompson had a Google drive labeled “Little One” which had a picture of a nude, juvenile female said to be around 6 to 7 years old. Officials say the way it was taken proves it was child pornography.

There were other photos on the drive of five of unidentified adult women and one picture of Thompson.

Earlier this year, a jury found Thompson guilty of luring a minor for sex. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison after he had inappropriate conversations with who he believed was a 14-year-old Florida girl.

While Thompson admitted that he does like chatting online with younger girls, he was adamant that he never crossed the line with any of his students or young athletes in West Fargo.

