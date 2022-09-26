Defense & MVFC Offensive Player of the Week Gronowski power Jacks at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, MO (Dakota News Now) - All eyes in the FCS yesterday was on a top ten showdown between South Dakota State and Missouri State.

Though the Jackrabbits were ranked second they visited a sixth-ranked Missouri State team that had generated a lot of buzz after nearly upsetting Arkansas, ranked tenth in the FBS at the time, last week. Many thought this could be the Bears’ moment to ascend to the top of the league.

Instead the Jackrabbits reintroduced themselves to the rest of the FCS, silencing critics with a 28-14 win.

Defense continues to impress. A week after Bobby Petrino MSU offense rolled up more than 400 total yards against Arkansas, SDSU held them to just 258. That allowed the offense to overcome a slow start and dominate the fourth quarter, with Mark Gronowski looking a lot like his spring 2021 form, going 22-29 for a career-high 319 yards and four touchdowns. The effort earned him Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

SDSU returns to Brookings next Saturday to play host to Western Illinois at 2 PM.

