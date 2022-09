FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of a car fire in an apartment parking lot.

Authorities were called to the 3100 block of 32nd St. S. around midnight on Monday, Sept. 26.

The car has serious damage from the flames.

No other information about the fire was released at the time.

