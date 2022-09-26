Contests
Biden to greet World Series winning Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series last year.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the Atlanta Braves to the White House on Monday.

The National League team is visiting the White House in celebration of its 2021 World Series victory.

They defeated the American League’s Houston Astros four games to two last fall.

It was Atlanta’s first World Series win since 1995.

