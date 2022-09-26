18-year-old seriously hurt in Sunday morning crash
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An 18-year-old Fargo man was seriously hurt during a crash on 32nd Street S. Sunday morning.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Miguel Rendon was speeding before running off the road and hitting two trees.
The 18-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor.
The young man now faces DUI charges.
