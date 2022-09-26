Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

18-year-old seriously hurt in Sunday morning crash

(Source: MGN)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An 18-year-old Fargo man was seriously hurt during a crash on 32nd Street S. Sunday morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Miguel Rendon was speeding before running off the road and hitting two trees.

The 18-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The young man now faces DUI charges.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Bus goes into river
School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard
Eric O'Meara
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
Early morning murder at Bismarck motel
UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel
John Gordon (Mug)
Waubun man arrested after police find $36,000 worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop
Police say the train hit the man at this intersection in downtown Fargo.
Man dies after being hit by train in downtown Fargo

Latest News

A new mural has been painted in downtown Grand Forks.
A new mural in downtown Grand Forks
The Buck-It's Bar in New Rockford, ND, raised over $9,500 for the Ellingsons.
Over $9,500 raised by New Rockford bar for a grieving family
Over 100 people gathered in Grand Forks to raise on mental health and suicide through the TEARS...
‘Now is the time to keep talking about it’: Over 100 people gather in Grand Forks to spread awareness on suicide prevention
Apartment Fire
Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in S. Fargo