Veterans prepare for next Honor Flight trip

HONOR FLIGHT
By Mike Morken
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 90 veterans from the Red River Valley met Sunday afternoon to learn about their upcoming trip to Washington DC. 

The latest Honor Flight takes off next Sunday for a whirlwind 3-day tour of the memorials and monuments. 

Most of the veterans on this trip are from the Vietnam War and Korean wars, but there is one veteran who served during World War II. 

Valley News Live will be sending a crew with the upcoming group. 

Look for coverage from Mike Morken starting next Sunday.

