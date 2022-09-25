Update: More than 2 dozen apartment units damaged in fire; Several residents displaced

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several residents of a 52-unit apartment complex are being displaced after a fire ripped through the building Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m. to respond to the West Winds Apartments in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy flames coming from the balconies of all three floors of the building.

Authorities say the fire then spread into the attic caused by increased winds.

“I’m feeling very very bad. I have children. I live here with my children. The only good thing about it is that I went to church this morning with my kids and nobody was home. That’s the only blessing part about it,” said Oretha Quiah-Tarpeh, a resident whose unit was burned in the fire.

The fire was put out within an hour and nearly 30 fire personnel from the Fargo and West Fargo Fire Departments assisted with extinguishing the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause is still being investigated.

The fire damage is estimated at nearly $500,000.

