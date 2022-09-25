Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting

The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday, according to police....
The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday, according to police. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas -style” mass shooting.

The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot.

After his arrest, police say, the suspect threatened to kill additional officers and their families, and he battered an officer with a table during the interview process.

The man could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. He was held without bail at Butte County Jail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leonard Bus goes into river
School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard
Eric O'Meara
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
Early morning murder at Bismarck motel
UPDATE: Early Friday morning murder at Bismarck motel
John Gordon (Mug)
Waubun man arrested after police find $36,000 worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop
Police say the train hit the man at this intersection in downtown Fargo.
Man dies after being hit by train in downtown Fargo

Latest News

A fallen tree leans against a house in Sydney, N.S., as post-Tropical Storm Fiona continues to...
Canada struggles to restore power after storm; body found
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility
The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to strengthen before moving over western...
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
FILE - Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure...
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show