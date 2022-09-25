Fundraiser being held for Cayler Ellingson near New Rockford

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The small-town communities near McHenry, ND, continue to rally with support and love for the grieving family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. An autocross is being held today on County Rd 9 just west of New Rockford.

The Ellingson family has been an active family in the racing community according to friends.

Ellingson was allegedly killed on September 18 after being ran over by another individual. This weekend has been a show of unity for these communities as they continue to support the Ellingsons during this difficult time.

Gate opens at 10 a.m. with races starting at 1 p.m.

