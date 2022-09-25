Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S.

Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m.

According to a reporter on scene, at least 6 apartment units were heavily damaged.

Residents have been evacuated and injuries are unknown at this time.

It is also unclear what caused the fire.

