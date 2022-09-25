Contests
Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in S. Fargo

Apartment Fire
Apartment Fire(KVLY)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S.

Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m.

According to a reporter on scene, at least 6 apartment units were heavily damaged.

Residents have been evacuated and injuries are unknown at this time.

It is also unclear what caused the fire.

Stay with Valley News Live as more information becomes available.

