Waubun man arrested after police find $36,000 worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop

John Gordon (Mug)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VERNDALE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was able to keep more than 350 grams of Fentanyl off the streets.

32-year-old John Gordon, of Waubun, was arrested Tuesday after deputies found the drugs, which are estimated to have a street value of $36,000.

A Wadena County Sheriff’s deputy observed Gordon’s speeding before pulling the vehicle over.

During the traffic stop, K9 Nitro alerted the deputy of the presence of narcotics and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Gordon has been charged with 1st Degree of Controlled Substance.

On Thursday, a judge set a $15,000 cash bond for his release.

If Gordon is convicted, he could face up to 40 years in jail.

