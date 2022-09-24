Waubun man arrested after police find $36,000 worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VERNDALE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was able to keep more than 350 grams of Fentanyl off the streets.
32-year-old John Gordon, of Waubun, was arrested Tuesday after deputies found the drugs, which are estimated to have a street value of $36,000.
A Wadena County Sheriff’s deputy observed Gordon’s speeding before pulling the vehicle over.
During the traffic stop, K9 Nitro alerted the deputy of the presence of narcotics and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
Gordon has been charged with 1st Degree of Controlled Substance.
On Thursday, a judge set a $15,000 cash bond for his release.
If Gordon is convicted, he could face up to 40 years in jail.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.