Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley, homicide investigation underway

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation found a body near the Fort Lincoln Trolley.

According to a spokesperson with the Mandan Police Department, authorities were called to the 1900 block of 3rd St SE around 7 p.m. Friday.

Investigators were able to determine the body was a 65-year-old man. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said it’s very early in the investigation process but believe there’s no danger to the public.

