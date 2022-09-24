Mandan Police find body near Fort Lincoln Trolley, homicide investigation underway
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Police and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation found a body near the Fort Lincoln Trolley.
According to a spokesperson with the Mandan Police Department, authorities were called to the 1900 block of 3rd St SE around 7 p.m. Friday.
Investigators were able to determine the body was a 65-year-old man. The death is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said it’s very early in the investigation process but believe there’s no danger to the public.
