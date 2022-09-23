North Dakota Tribal College System announces apprenticeship program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Tribal College System (NDTCS) announced a new apprenticeship program to improve educational and employment opportunities for Native Americans across North Dakota.

Over the next four years, Hess Corporation will invest $12 million to provide tuition assistance, stipends and other support for establishing apprenticeships in a variety of industries designed by each of the state’s five tribal colleges based on the local job market and needs of their tribal communities. Halliburton and Nabors Industries will each invest $1 million in the new apprenticeship program.

Cankdeska Cikana (Little Hoop) Community College President Dr. Cynthia Lindquist said: “The partnership we are announcing today reflects the tireless efforts of everyone involved over the past 18 months to design a program that serves a traditional education mission while concurrently responding to deeper community needs. We are excited to develop new career and workforce opportunities for our young people and are very pleased to have the support from Hess, Nabors, Halliburton and the Governor.”

The new statewide program will provide tribal college students with on-the-job skills training through college work study, internships and apprenticeships as they progress toward completing a two-year degree or technical certification, with the possibility of earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree depending on the apprenticeship position and location. The program is scheduled to begin in January 2023.

